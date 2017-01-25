High lead levels found at Sac State, drinking fountains and filling stations shut down

CSU Sacramento. (Photo: ABC10)

After tests showed water at Sacramento State had high lead concentrations, the campus shut down drinking fountains, fillings stations and other water sources.

Testing was done through Jan. 9-12 by two professors, two graduate students and nine undergraduate students. 449 water stations were tested, and 27 samples had lead concentrations that exceeded the recommended level by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Those 27 samples, in addition to another 58 samples, also showed the lead levels were in excess of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's tolerance for lead levels.

"Out of an abundance of caution, our Facilities Management team immediately turned off the identified sources of drinking water," Sacramento State posted on Facebook. "They will remain shut off until further testing and analysis are completed."

A physician will be answering questions at a town hall on Thursday in the University Union. Students concerned with their blood lead levels can also make an appointment tp go get tested by calling 916-278-6461.

Copyright 2016 KXTV