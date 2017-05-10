High School students building tiny houses for homeless veterans

The Sacramento Regional Builders Exchange is hosting the 31st Annual Design Build Competition at Cosumnes River College on May 10 and 11.



Dozens of student builders from several area high schools designed tiny houses that they’ll put together over the course of the two day competition.



Tim Murphy, CEO of the SRBE, says he hopes the program will attract young people to the construction industry that is losing workers faster than its gaining them.



“The industry right now is really in kind of a crisis mode as far as attracting skilled workers,” Murphy said. "For every five carpenters or trades persons that retire, there’s only one apprentice entering into the program, the trades. And so were really trying to show kids that construction provides a great middle class lifestyle.”

Yulia Khandryka is a student at Cordova High School and a project leader in the competition that hopes to go into the construction field. She has been a part of the program for the last four years. She plans on attending Cosumnes River College to study project management.



According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, about 9 percent of the construction workforce is made up of women.

There are 15 teams competing, some are building sheds and others are building tiny homes. The six tiny houses, about 96-square feet each, are being built to be donated to a local non-profit to be used as housing for homeless veterans. The other projects are being sold to help fund the schools technical programs.

