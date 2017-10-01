Hit-and-run injures 12-year-old, suspect at large

Sacramento police are looking for a hit-and-run suspect responsible for sending a minor to the hospital for treatment Sunday.

The crash happened near Franklin Boulevard and 18th Avenue just before 12:30 p.m., police said.

Investigators discovered the collision happened after the suspect ran into another car, sending it into a 12-year-old who was standing on the sidewalk.

The minor was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect fled the scene, police said.

Police were unable to provide a description of the suspect or the car.

