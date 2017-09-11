Homicide investigation opened after dead bodies found in Sacramento home

A homicide investigation has begun in Sacramento after two people were found dead in a home Monday morning.

Sacramento police were sent to a home along Albion Way following a call for medical aid.

When officers arrived, they located two people dead inside the home, police said.

Homicide detectives were sent to the scene to take over the investigation and have so far been canvassing the area for evidence and potential witnesses.

At this time, police are not releasing any information related to the people’s identity or a cause of death, noting only that the incident appears to be isolated to the home.

No additional suspects are being sought at this time, either, according to police.

