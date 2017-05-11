Homicide suspect at large in El Dorado County

Homicide investigators in El Dorado County are warning the public and asking for their assistance locating a man wanted in connection with a death that happened Thursday.
Travis Leif Eriksen, 36, is wanted for questioning in connection with the Thursday homicide.
Investigators describe the man as white, standing six-feet-tall, weighing about 180 pounds.
If seen, use caution, deputies said, as Eriksen is considered armed and dangerous.
Those with any information about the suspect can call 530-621-6600.
