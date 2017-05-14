How Amgen selects its host cities

The world's top cycling professionals are competing Sundy in the 12th Amgen Tour of California in Sacramento. (Photo: ABC10)

The world’s top cycling professionals are competing Sunday in the 12th Amgen Tour of California in Sacramento.

The Women’s 250 mile race which began in South Lake Tahoe will wrap up in the golden state capitol – while the Men’s 575 mile race will launch Sunday.

President Kristin Klein is the President of the Amgen Tour of California, she says cities are selected to be a part of the prestigious race for a variety of reasons.

“You have to first look at you know, what are we trying to achieve from an overall competition standpoint,” Klein said.

What will the course look like, how will each the city he connect the dots to the map, and are they a good example of bicycle friendly communities are all factors in the selection.

Some Downtown Sacramento businesses are excited for the three day Amgen Tour of California, while others are nervous about the impacts it will have on business this Mother's Day weekend.

Mike Sophia with the Sacramento Sports commission says the race is estimated to bring between $4 or $5 million to the region.

“It’s great for the region. I think Sacramento and the whole region whether it’s Davis, whether it’s Folsom, Elk Grove, whoever,” Sophia said. “We’re just a cycling community.”

In November 2016 we told how the race effects host cities and why some chose not to put in a bid for this year’s race.

