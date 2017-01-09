How to prepare for a storm when you don't know how

My assignment Monday night was to find out what people are doing to prepare for the storms, but I realized I haven't even prepared. I bought some food and charged my phones but that was the extent of it.

This is my first time covering these kinds of storms. I'm used to covering snow storms while living on the East Coast for the past 10 years.

I didn't know where to start, but my boss recommended checking out a hardware store to see what people have been buying.

When I first entered Emigh Hardware Store in Sacramento, I was lost.

"Starting Friday I came home a little bit early to do some prep and just clearing of the property and cleaning gutters and area that have been problematic in the past and on Saturday we made two runs for sandbags," said Anders Bjork, Sacramento resident.

He was shopping with his daughter Kristen ahead of the next round of storms.

"A lot of things people are buying are either hoses to extend to water to drain out of the areas that are causing them issues right now," said Chuck Isaacson with Emigh Hardware Store. "They are also grabbing gutter cleaners so they can scrape their gutters."

Isaacson said this is an unusual winter and they've run out of a lot of items including sandbags.

"We're not technically prepared for a huge storm that has just transpired it doesn't happen all the time," said Isaacson.

There were also rain boots and jackets however they weren't as popular.

I may not be the best example of what to do but I did learn if you don't know there's always someone willing to help.

