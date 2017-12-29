Human skeleton found buried behind home in Sacramento County

The Sheriff's office is investigating after human remains were found buried behind a home in Sacramento County Tuesday afternoon.

Workers discovered the human bones buried in the backyard of a home in the 6200 block of Dundee Drive just before 2:30 p.m.

Deputies and homicide investigators spent nearly 2 days at the scene, where an entire human skeleton was unearthed.

No other remains were found on the property.

No one was living at the home when workers found the skeleton. The remains are being investigated as a suspicious death.

The homeowner said he was serving in Afghanistan at the time. When he returned and found the house in deplorable conditions, he evicted the tenants.

The identity of the remains has not been released at this time.

If you have any information, call the Sheriff's Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

© 2017 KXTV-TV