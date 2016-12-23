Humiliated or staged? Timberwolves prank Kings fan, snatch PS4 prize

During the halftime show of a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings, a boy was brought to center court where it seemed he was going to be given a Playstation 4 as a prize. (Photo: Sacramento Kings via Twitter)

Isn't it supposed to be the season of giving?

Someone may have missed that memo in Minnesota.

During the halftime show of a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings, a boy was brought to center court where it seemed like he was going to be given a Playstation 4 as a prize.

But then he wasn't.

As the PS4 was given to the child, the Timberwolves mascot, CRUNCH is seen sneaking up behind the boy.

Just as the video game makes it into the little boy's hands, CRUNCH snatches it from him in front of a packed house at the Target Center. The move seemed as though the boy really wasn't getting the video game console after all.

Or did it?

While many watching from their TVs or from the stands could've been led to believe the child's prize was taken away, Timberwolves took to Twitter to calm the fast approaching social media storm.

Timberwolves officials have told ABC10 the kid was in on the bit the whole time.

Come on guys... Crunch isn't REALLY a Grinch! pic.twitter.com/N7pGmzJ4z6 — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) December 24, 2016

While it would certainly appear the boy did indeed get his prize, some wondered why wait to give the boy his gift away from the spotlight when so many saw the prize seemingly taken away.

Was it all staged? Was the Timberwolves organization savvy to the coming backlash such a stunt may create?

It may just depend on which team you were rooting for.

