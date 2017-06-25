Husband and wife dead in Rio Linda murder-suicide

Three children were inside the home of a murder-suicide Sunday night that left a husband and wife dead, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

The fatal shooting happened inside of a home on the 400 block of Q Street in Rio Linda. The department says the couple got into a verbal argument before the husband shot his wife with a handgun, he then turned the gun on himself.

Deputies were called to the scene a little after 8:30 p.m. and located three children inside, ranging in ages from 3 to 15. The victim and suspect were both age 34.

Identities of the deceased will be made public by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office after family is notified.

