Husband and wife identified in Rio Linda murder-suicide

Three children were inside the home of a murder-suicide Sunday night that left a husband and wife dead, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department.

The fatal shooting happened inside of a home on the 400 block of Q Street in Rio Linda. The department says the couple got into a verbal argument before the husband shot his wife with a handgun, he then turned the gun on himself.

Deputies were called to the scene a little after 8:30 p.m. and located three children inside, ranging in ages from 3 to 15. The suspect, identified as Xor Xiong, and the victim, identified as Mau Lee Vue, were both age 34.

Identities of the deceased will be made public by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office after family is notified.

If you know someone dealing with domestic violence in the Sacramento County, contact My Sister's House Multi-lingual help line at (916)-428-3271. For the same inquiries you can reach WEAVE's support line at (916)-920-2952.

For more information, click here.

© 2017 KXTV-TV