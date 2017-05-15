'Immigration Day' rally at the Capitol

A view of the California State Capitol February 19, 2009 in Sacramento, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images, 2009 Getty Images)

Hundreds of immigrant rights leaders are taking to the West Steps of the Capitol on Monday to rally for protecting and celebrating immigrants in our communities.

"From protecting and expanding health care rights for immigrants, to stopping Trump’s deportation machine in our local communities, we will need to do everything in our power to make sure immigrants continue to be a driving force in our state," the California Immigrant Policy Center, the group hosting the event, posted on Facebook.

The rally will go from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here's the agenda for the day:

7:00 AM Bus Arrivals

8:00 AM Registration Opens

9:00 AM Interfaith Ceremony

9:30 AM Unity Rally

11:00 AM Morning legislative visits

12:00 PM Lunch and Entertainment

1:00 PM Afternoon legislative visits

4:00 PM End of the Day: Participants head home

