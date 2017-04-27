Investigators: North Highlands homicide victim died helping friend

Sacramento County Sheriff on the scene of a suspect homicide near Highlands High School (April 26, 2017) (Photo: Barbara Bingley / ABC10)

California police say an 86-year-old woman on a morning walk was sexually assaulted and beaten to death coming to the assistance of an exercise partner in an apparent random attack.

Police say a young man attacked to the two women Wednesday morning while they walked around a high school track near Sacramento. Police say the 86-year-old woman was using a walking stick in an attempt to protect her 61-year-old friend from the attacker when he turned his attention to her.

The younger woman received minor injuries and the older woman was pronounced dead at the scene when police arrived.

An 18-year-old man has been detained, but not charged.

