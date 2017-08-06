Investigators search for driver after fatal I-5 crash in Sacramento

One man died after the car he was driving and another vehicle collided, sending him and two others over an Interstate 5 center divide in Sacramento County. (Photo: ABC10)

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Sunday near Hood Franklin Road, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash sent the man and his passengers rolling off the northbound side of the freeway into southbound lanes.

The man, later identified as Marcelino Castellano, 68, of Lodi, was pronounced dead sometime after the crash, according to CHP. The severity of injuries the passengers sustained is not known at this time.

While the other car involved in the crash, a 2001 Mercedes, was located, its driver, however, was not, CHP said.

The registered owner of the Mercedes is Tenley Johnson. The woman is associated with an address out of San Leandro, California, according to CHP, but is also known to live in the Vallejo area.

Investigators are asking local hospitals to be on the lookout for walk-in emergency patients and those who may have seen someone, possibly injured, walking from the area of the crash.

Those with any information related to the crash are asked to call the Sacramento Communications Center at 916-861-1300.

CHP could not say whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

