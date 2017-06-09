Jesuit families raise money for paralyzed Berkeley rugby player

Robert Paylor, Cal rugby player and Jesuit alum, suffered a serious injury during a match. His high school community is now banding together to support his family.

On Friday night, hundreds of Jesuit High School families gathered together in El Dorado Hills to #TryForPaylor.

Sandra Malaney, her husband Mick along with another Marauder family, the Vincents, hosted the event at Malaney's El Dorado Hills home.

At the entrance, every guest received a bracelet marked "Try for Paylor."

The evening included food, bars, and a live performance by Los Angeles based Led Zeppelin tribute band Led Zepagain. 100$ of ticket purchases goes towards Paylor's rehabilitation at the renowned Craig Hospital in Colorado, estimated to cost a million dollars.

"The amazing thing about Robert. He's a scholar, super athletic," Malaney said. "I remember at half time [back in high school] he would change into his band uniform.

Malaney adds that when others ask how she would like to see the future of her boys...her response? "It would be nice to see them turn our like Robert!"

Just earlier this week, Paylor had his first day of rehab. A few days before that, his teammates at UC Berkeley won the national rugby championship. His teammates hugged each other after the victory, some tearing up. Their jerseys were marked with #TryForPaylor.

Malaney is hoping to raise more than $30,000 with the fundraiser they are hosting.

"In typical Paylor fashion, they have just been in awe. The family is so loved," Malaney said. "We want to do whatever we can to support them."

While Paylor still has a long way to go on his journey to recovery, those who know him are confident he'll get there.

"His journey's just changed a bit," Malaney said. "Everyone who knows the Paylors and Robert knows he'll make this an amazing journey."

A GoFundMe set up for Paylor has reached more than half of its goal.

