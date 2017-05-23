Jewelry theives lead police on chase; five arrested

Police lights.

Five people have been arrested following a Monday smash-and-grab-style robbery of a jewelry store in Roseville.

Roseville police were quick to respond to the robbery which happened just after 3 p.m. inside the Roseville Galleria Mall.

Five people wearing hooded sweatshirts and Halloween masks ran into the store and used baseball bats to smash a displace case, according to police. The suspects grabbed a “large quantity” of high-end watches and then ran away. No firearms were reportedly seen or used, police said.

Several accounts of the robbery were given to police, including a description of the getaway car, leading officers in the right direction. With the help of a California Highway Patrol helicopter and Sacramento County sheriff’s units, officers were able to track down the suspects along Marconi Avenue in Sacramento.

Roseville police arrested the five suspects, all of whom were not from the area.

Wade Wilson, 24, of Vallejo, and four Fairfield men, Denzel Alden Patterson, 24, Trevon Dashaun Lenitte-Davis, 23, Bobby Youngs, 32 and Melekei Dunn, age 22, were booked into the Placer County Jail on suspicion of robbery and conspiracy.

Most of the stolen merchandise from the jewelry store has been recovered.

Images of the suspects have not been release, police said, as the investigation is ongoing.

