Sacramento's Jordan Brown honored as McDonald's All-American

Sacramento Jordan Brown (middle) poses for a picture with his family members, wearing his McDonald's All-American jersey at Napa Christian High School on Tuesday. (PHOTO: Sean Cunningham/ABC10).

NAPA - Sacramento native Jordan Brown, one of the nation's top high school basketball recruits, received his McDonald's All-American jersey on Tuesday afternoon.

Brown, who now plays for Napa's Prolific Prep Academy after leading Roseville's Woodcreek Timberwolves to a CIF NorCal Open Division State Championship in his junior season, transferred in search of steeper competition into a top collegiate feeder program.

The 6-foot-11 forward is one of 24 basketball players selected to play in the McDonald's All-American games March 28 in Atlanta. Brown will suit up for the West squad for the 41st annual boys all-star event.

"McDonald's All-American, I'll be honest, it's the top of the top; I'm saying that in the most humble way because I know what type of talent has come through these games," Brown told ABC10. "It's an amazing feeling to say that I'm one of them."

He was named to the 2018 All-American team in a senior season where he's averaging 23.5 points, 13.1 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game for Prolific Prep. The heralded Academy, coached by Billy McKnight, has attracted the likes of NBA rookie Josh Jackson, who plays for Phoenix, and Gary Trent Jr., the son of an NBA player who is in his freshman season at Duke.

Both Jackson and Trent Jr. were honored as McDonald's All-Americans while playing with Prolific Prep. Elite level NBA players as far back as Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, along with the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis have been named McDonald's All-Americans.

"I have the opportunity to be just like them, the people I look up to, and I've watched them in the games prior to me," Brown said. "It's just an amazing feeling. It's almost overwhelming."

With Woodcreek last season, Brown posted averages of 26.3 points and 15.8 rebounds per contest, en route to being named to the MaxPreps All-American second team. The Timberwolves finished their season falling in the CIF Open Division State Championship to Bishop Montgomery.

Brown attends Napa Christian High School and lives with a host family. He sees his Roseville based parents, Dion and Yolanda Brown primarily at games and on the weekends.

Prolific Prep Academy is not affiliated with the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) and therefore is able to recruit top-talent. They play a national schedule against elite talent as serves as a crash course in college preparations.

He is undecided which college he will take his talents to next season. After receiving numerous scholarship offers, Brown narrowed his choices to seven programs: Cal, UCLA, Nevada, Oregon, Gonzaga, St. John's and his father's alma mater - Louisiana-Lafayette.

Jordan Brown (middle in jersey) poses with his Prolific Prep Academy teammates during his McDonald's All-American ceremony at Napa Christian High School on Tuesday afternoon. (PHOTO: Sean Cunningham / ABC10)

Brown insists a decision isn't likely to come until April or May, but doesn't rule out possibly making his choice sooner. He has completed to official visits to UCLA and St. John's, with more to come in the near future.

He's missed recent game action with a sore lower back, but is hoping to return this weekend when Prolific Prep (17-6) hosts the "Crush in the Valley' Tournament at American Canyon High School.



Follow Sean Cunningham on Twitter: @SeanCunningham

© 2018 KXTV-TV