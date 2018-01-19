KXTV
Journey, Def Leppard to play at Golden 1 Center in October

Mark Bergin, WTSP 7:06 AM. PST January 19, 2018

The iconic rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Sacramento this fall.

Both bands are bringing their tour to Golden 1 Center on Thursday, Oct. 4.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, and will be available on Ticketmaster’s website.

