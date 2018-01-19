Journey, Def Leppard to play at Golden 1 Center in October

Singer Arnel Pineda (L) and guitarist Neal Schon of Journey perform during the first night of the band's second nine-show residency at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas on May 3, 2017 (Photo: Getty Images)

The iconic rock bands Journey and Def Leppard are coming to Sacramento this fall.

Both bands are bringing their tour to Golden 1 Center on Thursday, Oct. 4.

The rumors are true! @JourneyOfficial & @DefLeppard are teaming up for a 2018 North American tour kicking off May 21st in Hartford, CT. Visit https://t.co/rSar4UyXOt for a full list of dates. pic.twitter.com/2zlpwGKz70 — JOURNEY (@JourneyOfficial) January 19, 2018

It's officially #DefLeppardDay! For the first time EVER stream & download our entire catalog globally.. AND we're hitting the road with Journey in North America this May.. AND playing Hysteria in its entirety on tour in the UK! It's gonna be a great year https://t.co/ZYjhEkXDnt pic.twitter.com/utwts3FRL3 — Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) January 19, 2018

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, and will be available on Ticketmaster’s website.

