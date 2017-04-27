Kings Foundation hosted rallies for over 1500 students impacted by Oroville evacuations

(Photo: Kings Foundation)

Over 1500 students gathered for contests, games, show off some dance moves, practiced basketball and of course, hung out with Kings mascot Slamson on Thursday.

Three rallies were hosted by the Sacramento Kings Foundation and the Butte County Superintendent of Schools who wanted to celebrate students for their "strength and resilience" during February's Oroville Dam emergency evacuations.

(Photo: Kings Foundation)

The Oroville situation caused mandatory evacuation orders, houses being flooded, road closures, opening of evacuations centers, and school districts in the area being closed.

