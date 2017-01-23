Kroger hiring in Sacramento as part of 10,000 jobs announcement

(Photo: Thinkstock, Grigorenko)

Kroger's announcement to add 10,000 employees across its supermarkets has local impact.

Kendra Doyel, a spokeswoman for Kroger, could not confirm exact numbers, but said stores in Sacramento are hiring across all departments.

Kroger has several Foods Co. locations in Sacramento, from Stockton Boulevard to Natomas.

"We're looking for associates who are passionate about people and about food, and who want to make a difference for our customers, communities and each other," Kroger's group vice president of human resources and labor relations Tim Massa said in a news release.

