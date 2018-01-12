KXTV
Lanes open after car accident on Eastbound I-80 in north Sacramento

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 6:13 PM. PST January 12, 2018

The roadway has been cleared after a car collision on eastbound I-80 in North Sacramento, said Caltrans Dictrict 3.

A three-car collision and an hit-and-run closed down two lanes on EB I-80 near the I-5 and I-80 separator.

According to CHP, there were only minor injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

