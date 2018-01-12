Lanes open after car accident on Eastbound I-80 in north Sacramento

Police lights.

The roadway has been cleared after a car collision on eastbound I-80 in North Sacramento, said Caltrans Dictrict 3.

A three-car collision and an hit-and-run closed down two lanes on EB I-80 near the I-5 and I-80 separator.

According to CHP, there were only minor injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

Final Update: SAC Eastbound I-80 near I-5/80 Separator. Roadway clear. — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 13, 2018

