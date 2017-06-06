Last Kmart in Sacramento to close

A sign hangs outside of a Kmart store on March 22, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. Sears Holdings, the parent of Kmart and Sears, Roebuck, & Co said there is "substantial doubt" about the company's financial viability. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Photo: Scott Olson, 2017 Getty Images)

Another one bites the dust.

Business Insider reports Sears will be closing the last Kmart in Sacramento, located at Stockton Boulevard and Lawrence Drive. The exact date it will be closed has not officially been released yet.

Sears released an internal list on Tuesday, according to Business Insider, which included 16 Sears stores and 49 Kmart stores. These stores are in addition to the more than 180 stores the company announced it was closing earlier this year.

© 2017 KXTV-TV