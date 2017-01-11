Levee breaches in Thornton following concerns

Despite efforts to shore up boils, emergency crews are now trying to plug two breaches along a levee on the Mokelumne River in Thornton.

San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies and Thornton firefighters made efforts to reinforce the levee, which is along New Hope Road, Tuesday night.

At that time crews reported a levee boil on the Sacramento side with seepage, which forced them to close the New Hope bridge.

Now, the two breaches are allowing water from the river to spill east into farmland.

Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services officials report no homes have yet been threatened.

Portions of New Hope Rd. remain closed near the breaches.

No word yet on when roads will reopen, nor any estimated time as to when the breaches will be plugged.

