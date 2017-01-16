Levee break floods vineyard south of Lodi

A levee break is sending water into vineyards near Highway 99 outside of Lodi, and crews are investigating the extent of the breach. (Photo: San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

A levee break is sending water into vineyards near Highway 99 outside of Lodi, and crews are investigating the extent of the breach.

San Joaquin County sheriff’s officials were the first to report the breach, which happened along the North Mokelumne Levee, south of Clarksdale, sheriff’s officials reported.

Heavy rain has swollen many San Joaquin Valley rivers, including the American and the Mokelumne.

Flooding so far has been contained to a vineyard. No homes have been threatened at this point, sheriff’s officials reports.

