List of Sacramento area theaters accepting MoviePass

Movie tickets (Photo: RIC FRANCIS/The Associated Press)

You may have recently seen some buzz on social media around a movie venture which allows subscribers to watch a film a day for under $10.

This week, MoviePass unveiled a new $9.95 a month subscription price, a steep drop from the original price of $35 a month. Under the company's new CEO, Netflix co-founder, Mitch Lowe, MoviePass reworked the company in an effort to attract more subscribers.

The new subscription pass is roughly $1 more than the $8.65 average movie ticket price in the U.S., based on data from the National Association of Theater Owners.

MoviePass launched in 2010 but this is the first time the subscription passes have been this low.

Users can start enjoying movies through the subscription after signing up and receiving a MoviePass card. The service can be used either through an app, which is downloaded after receiving the card, or by loading funds into the MoviePass card. In both cases, tickets are claimed at the box office.

However, users are limited to one 2D movie every day. The pass can't be used on special screenings, during film festivals, and for 3D movies.

MoviePass claims its accepted in 91 percent of theaters across the country. ABC10 reached out to the company to see how many local theaters participated in the subscription pass.

Here is the list of theaters available in the Sacramento area, according to a MoviePass spokesperson:

• Century Arden 14 and XD

• United Artist Arden Fair 6

• Tower Theatre- Sacramento

• Regal Natomas Stadium 16

• Century 16 Greenback Lane

• United Artists Laguna Village 12

• Century Laguna 16

• United Artists Sunrise Mall 4

• Century Folsom

• United Artists Olympus Pointe

• Century Roseville 14

• Blue Oaks Century Theatres

• Palladio 16 Cinemas

• Regal Davis Stadium 5

• Regal Davis Holiday 6

• Studio Movie Grill Rocklin (e-ticketing and seat selection available here, meaning you can use your MoviePass immediately and not have to wait for a card here)

• Regal El Dorado Hills Stadium 14 + IMAX

• Cinemark Movies 5 Woodland

• State Theater at Multiplex

To get an idea of whether the service worked as claimed by the company, ABC10 spoke to Tower Theatre, Regal Natomas Stadium 16, Century Arden 14 and XD and the Rocklin Studio Movie Grill in Rocklin to verify participation and to find out if there were any restrictions on a local level.

The theaters contacted by ABC10 all confirmed accepting MoviePass with restrictions based on the service, not the theater location.

