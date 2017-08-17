List of Sacramento area theaters accepting MoviePass

You may have recently seen some buzz on social media around a movie venture which allows subscribers to watch a film a day for under $10.
This week, MoviePass unveiled a new $9.95 a month subscription price, a steep drop from the original price of $35 a month. Under the company's new CEO, Netflix co-founder, Mitch Lowe, MoviePass reworked the company in an effort to attract more subscribers.
The new subscription pass is roughly $1 more than the $8.65 average movie ticket price in the U.S., based on data from the National Association of Theater Owners.
MoviePass launched in 2010 but this is the first time the subscription passes have been this low.
Users can start enjoying movies through the subscription after signing up and receiving a MoviePass card. The service can be used either through an app, which is downloaded after receiving the card, or by loading funds into the MoviePass card. In both cases, tickets are claimed at the box office.
However, users are limited to one 2D movie every day. The pass can't be used on special screenings, during film festivals, and for 3D movies.
MoviePass claims its accepted in 91 percent of theaters across the country. ABC10 reached out to the company to see how many local theaters participated in the subscription pass.
