List of Sacramento City/County cooling centers for 2017

Staff, ABC10 , KXTV 7:50 PM. PDT June 16, 2017

Everybody is going to be looking for ways to beat the upcoming heat and cooling centers are a great option.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg announced a new cooling center that will be open in midtown at the Hart Senior Center on 915 27th Street. 

With that being said, here's a list of various other cooling center locations around Sacramento City/County: 

Location: Wackford Center located on 9014 Bruceville Road, near the corner of Big Horn Blvd.

Hours: Open on Friday June 16 through Wednesday June 21 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

No animals are allowed and water will be provided that's held in the front lobby.

Location: Carmichael Presbyterian Church located on 5645 Marconi Avenue near the corner of Marconi Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Hours: Open on June 20 through Friday June 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Service animals are only allowed and water is available but food is not provided. You must check-in at the church office and must take the side alley to the back parking lot.

Location: The Wind Youth center located on 3671 Fifth Ave. near the corner of Broadway and Fifth Ave.

Hours: Open on June 16 through June 23. Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.to 3 p.m.

Smoking is allowed outside, no animals will be allowed except service pets and water and snacks will be provided.

Location: E49 Corporation (Nonprofit Organization) located on 2830 G Street in Sacramento near the corner of G Street and 29th Street.

Hours: Open on June 19 through Friday June 23. Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

No smoking and animals are allowed. Water is provided but no food.

Location: The Joint City/County Cooling Center at Hart Senior Center located at 915 27th Street. It's on 27th Street between I and J Streets.

Hours: Open on June 17 through June 21. Saturday through Wednesday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No smoking is allowed, but pets are welcome and water is provided.

