Local mom on food stamps concerned about Trump budget proposal

Like any family, Christina Guerrero frequently finds herself at the grocery store. But with six kids and another one on the way, it isn't cheap.

"Six to eight hundred dollars a month to feed everybody," the single mom from Elk Grove told ABC10. "We have the picky ones, then we have two on milk that are on different milk, and then we have the ones who are allergic to milk that can only drink a certain kind of milk."

To help with the expenses, Guerrero, who has been working as a stay-at-home mom because she says childcare costs would be too high if she went back to work, applied for food stamps. She now receives $194 a month through California's CalFresh program.

That money, she says, has been vital.

"It helps a lot," she said. "It's hard because dad's not involved, so you know, I'm struggling with making sure I have everything I need for the baby."

Despite the benefits, the Trump administration's new proposed budget has her concerned.

"That's ridiculous, because you're cutting off our food supply," she explained. "For us that actually do spend our food stamps correctly -- we need those. That's taking away from what we spend our extra food money on for our children."

The budget, which has yet to be approved by Congress, would cut funding for many programs that assist the poor and elderly. That includes the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as food stamps, which would see its funding cut by roughly $192 billion over the next ten years.

A spokesperson for the City of Sacramento told ABC10 that it's too soon to say how those cuts would impact Sacramento-area residents. But it could be significant.

According to the California Budget Center, more than 200,000 people in Sacramento are currently part of the CalFresh program.

The White House today said the cuts to programs like food stamps were part of an effort to get more people back to work.

During the press briefing on Tuesday, Office of Management and Budget director put it this way to reporters:

"If you're paying for it, isn't it reasonable for you to at least ask that question: Aren't there people on the program who shouldn't be there?"

But Guerrero doesn't buy that.

"That's not true," she said. When asked what she would tell people who say people on food stamps are lazy or irresponsible, "Because if I was irresponsible then all my kids that live with me wouldn't be at home right now...they'd be out running the streets."

"The little bit of extra money that we don't have to spend on food," she continued, "We spend on extra activity for the kids...extra things for them to do the weekends besides running the streets."

© 2017 KXTV-TV