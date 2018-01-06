Man arrested for 2015 homicide after victim's remains unearthed

Sacramento County Sheriffs arrested a man Friday in connection to a 2015 homicide, a month after the remains of the victim were unearthed, department officials said.

On Dec. 26, 2017, sheriff's deputies responded to the 6200 block of Dundee Drive after receiving a call that human remains were found in a backyard. According to the department, the remains were found by workers renovating the property.

During the investigation, the sheriff's department discovered the remains belonged to a man believed to have been stabbed to death in the summer of 2015.

According to the sheriff's department, Michael Sager, 22, and the unidentified victim got into a verbal altercation, which led to the fatal stabbing.

Sager was arrested in connection to the death, and was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces murder charges.

