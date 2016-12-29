Man arrested for allegedly killing 6-week-old baby

(Photo: El Dorado County Sheriff's Department)

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly killing a 6-week-old infant.

Michael Swope was arrested at around 3:20 and booked into the area jail.

On Dec. 18, medical aid was called to a home where a baby was found unresponsive. The infant later died at an area hospital.

The sheriff's office said Swope was in a relationship with the infant's mother. Swope is being charged with murder and assault on a child with great bodily injury that could lead to death.

No details were released about the infant's injuries.





