Man arrested for allegedly killing 6-week-old baby

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on Thursday for allegedly killing a 6-week-old infant.
Michael Swope was arrested at around 3:20 and booked into the area jail.
On Dec. 18, medical aid was called to a home where a baby was found unresponsive. The infant later died at an area hospital.
The sheriff's office said Swope was in a relationship with the infant's mother. Swope is being charged with murder and assault on a child with great bodily injury that could lead to death.
No details were released about the infant's injuries.
