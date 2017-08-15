Man fatally shot in South Sacramento

Police lights.

A man has been fatally shot in South Sacramento, according to sheriff’s deputies.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrived at 52nd Avenue a little after 1:30 p.m. where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, deputies said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.

