Man fatally shot in South Sacramento

A man has been fatally shot in South Sacramento, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrived at 52nd Avenue a little after 1:30 p.m. where they found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, deputies said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page as new details will be added as they become available.
