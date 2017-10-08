Man found dead near Sacramento home prompts homicide investigation

A man found dead lying in the front yard of a home Sunday morning has prompted a homicide investigation in Sacramento. (Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff's Department)

A man found dead lying in the front yard of a home Sunday morning has prompted a homicide investigation in Sacramento.

Calls to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department of the macabre discovery started coming in just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies said.

Calls to the department indicated the man was lying in the front yard of a home.

Sheriff’s deputies had responded to the area several hours earlier around 2:30 a.m. connected to a report of gunshots being heard, deputies said. At that time, deputies were unable to locate evidence of anyone being shot.

At this point, homicide investigators have not yet established a motive or any suspect information.

The victim has been identified as a man in his late 30s.

The identity of the victim in this case will be made available by the Sacramento County Coroner’s office, after notification has been made to his next of kin.

Investigators are asking for information related to the incident. Those with information can call 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

