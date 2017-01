Sacramento light rail on Oct. 27, 2015. Credit: ABC10

A man who ran in front of a Light Rail train is in the hospital with major injuries.

Sacramento Metro Fire said a man ran in front of a train at Coloma Road and Folsom Boulevard at around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The man was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

No information about the victim has been released.

Copyright 2016 KXTV