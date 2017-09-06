Man kidnaps ex-girlfriend before major crash in stolen car

Placerville police said Justin Jefford, 21, and the ex-girlfriend got into her mother’s car at the victim’s home along Placerville Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. (Photo: Placerville Police Department)

A Placerville man is under arrest after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, stealing her mother’s car and subsequently leading police on a high-speed chase that ended in a major car crash.

Placerville police said Justin Jefford, 21, and the ex-girlfriend got into her mother’s car at the victim’s home along Placerville Drive just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Against her will, police said Jefford then drove the victim to the Shingle Springs area, refusing to let her out of the car. Eventually, however, Jefford stopped the car, police said, and the woman managed to escape from the car and hide from the man where she could finally call El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies.

Placerville police took up the search for Jefford and the victim’s mother’s stolen Volkswagen Beetle.

Just after 4 p.m. police found the stolen car driving near the intersection of Placerville Dr. and Pierroz Road.

Police said it was at that time that Jefford refused to yield to the officer’s sirens and lights, and a chase ensued.

Jefford continued along Green Valley Rd. and managed to evade pursuing officers, until the suspect crossed into the opposing lane and crashed into an oncoming car.

Both the driver and Jefford sustained major injuries, according to police, and were transported to Sacramento area hospitals.

Jefford faces felony charges, including evading police, kidnapping, grand theft and violating probation, according to police. He is currently being treated for his injuries and will be booked into jail upon release from the hospital.

