Man recovering after sister's sacrifice

A Sacramento man is now out of the hospital and recovering after his sister gave up the life she had in the Philippines to care for him.

Leeana Agustin, 25, moved from the Philippines to take care of her brother, who suffered a stroke several months ago. She watched it happen when they were Skyping each other.

Leeana left behind her life to take care of him. They say they only have each other since their mother passed away in 2013.

Days after her brother Mel Ross Agustin suffered a stroke, doctors told Leeana there was no hope for him. She would have to pull the plug, but she refused.

He's now regaining strength and learning how to do simple tasks again, like eating on his own. He's also improved his speech.

"He's still having a hard time, but at the hospital he wasn't able to swallow right at all," Leeana said. "Now he's doing good with drinking and eating."

She said she learned a lot on how to take care of her brother by asking doctors, nurses, and even reading articles online.

They tell us their biggest support is the community. They've helped them move out of the hospital and find a home. A group of Lyft drivers have become their closest friends.

"A lot of people have been there and given us support and help it really means a lot to me," Leeana said.

Leeana still doesn't know when she'll be able to visit her children back in the Philippines, but is hoping she can take her brother back as well once he finished recovering.

