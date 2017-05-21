Man saves child after falling into Sacramento River, doesn't resurface

A 52-year-old Fairfield man is missing in the Sacramento River after jumping in to save a 9-year-old from the frigid waters. (Photo: Contra Costa County Fire Protection District)

A 52-year-old Fairfield man is missing in the Sacramento River after jumping in to save a 9-year-old from the frigid waters.

The child fell into the Sacramento River Saturday evening while on a fishing trip with the 52-year-old and another adult. According to Sacramento sheriff’s officials, the three were fishing from a boat when the child fell into the water.

The child was recovered by the victim and was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for hypothermia; the 52-year-old never made it back into the boat, investigators said.

No one on board the boat was wearing a life jacket at the time, said Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Tony Turnbull.

Turnbull added that search and rescue teams are conducting a recovery operation for the victim at this time, though the victim has not been found yet.

