Man sentenced to 9 years for stabbing Spencer Stone

James Tran, 29, was sentenced to nine years in prison for stabbing Spencer Stone, according to the Sacramento District Attorney's Office.

Tran pleaded guilty to attempted murder on March 10. He stabbed Stone during a fight in Midtown in 2016.

Stone is best known as one of Sacramento's 'Hometown Heroes.' He, and two other friends, helped stop a terror attack on a Paris bound train in France.

