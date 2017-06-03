'March for Equality' draws hundreds to downtown Sacramento

Sacramento "March for Equality" June 3, 2017. (Photo: Barbara Bingley)

Hundreds of people participated in the “March for Equality” in downtown Sacramento on Saturday.

The event was organized by several community groups including the Sacramento LGBT Community Center, Equality California and the California Endowment.

“With so many communities under threat and facing bigotry and hate, it’s time for us all to come together to promote love and #ResistHate,” according to the Sacramento LGBT Community Center website.

Shayna Horwuitz is a school teacher that attended the march with her wife to show her students and family she is supporting her community.

"I'm marching today to stand up for equality,” Horwuitz said. “To show everyone that humans are equal and that we should all support each other and come together as a community."

Kaylee Hrisoulas also attended the march. She said it is meant to stand up for every issue including queer, African American’s, women, reproductive, refugee and immigrants’ rights.

The LGBT community is made up of people from every race, faith, immigration status, gender identity, and sexual orientation the community center wrote on its website.

