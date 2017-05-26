Marijuana cultivation sites could soon pop up all over Sacramento

Whether you like it or not, people are about to start growing commercial medical marijuana.

The city of Sacramento says they’ve already received more than 60 applications for cultivation sites.

Most recently, Bay Area based company Herbal Velocity applied for a permit to take over an abandoned school in South Lake Park.

Joe Devlin, Sacramento’s new Chief of Cannabis Policy and Enforcement, told ABC10 that the city has a robust application process, and they don’t expect to issue any permits for at least a few more months.

“We’ve adopted very strict guidelines,” Devlin said, referring to potential applicants. “They’re going to have to really spell this out in great detail how they’re going to control odor, what their security plan is going to be. There are a number of very detailed steps that they’re going to have to lay out in order for us to feel comfortable around issuing a permit.”

He added that these businesses will mostly be in industrial areas and not too close to schools or residential areas.

“Done well, commercial cannabis cultivation manufacturing is really an activity that you wouldn’t know was taking place unless you knew it was there,” Devlin ensured.

Devlin also said they expect this new form of manufacturing will add millions to the economy over the next few years.

Sacramento initially started accepting applications for marijuana cultivation sites in April.

