City officials in Sacramento released a partial list of storefront cannabis dispensaries it's approving for recreational marijuana sales starting Jan. 1.

On Friday morning, the city's Office of Cannabis Policy and Enforcement sent the list of businesses to the California Bureau of Cannabis Control [BCC], which is the state agency that licenses dispensaries.

BCC spokesperson Alex Traverso told ABC10 in an email, "it may be tomorrow or Sunday that those (state) approvals come through, but we’re confident that we’ll have some retail locations in Sacramento open for the adult use market on Jan. 1, 2018."

As of noon Friday, the BCC had issued 47 licenses statewide for storefront adult-use (recreational) cannabis dispensaries. Those are in cities including San Diego, West Hollywood, Oakland, San Jose and Santa Cruz. Search that database HERE (search "Adult-Use - Retailer Temporary License" for recreational cannabis). Additionally, since medical cannabis dispensaries must now also be licensed by the state, the BCC had issued 75 of those licenses, also as of noon Friday, six of which are in Sacramento.

Cannabis dispensary owners in Sacramento are anticipating long lines Monday. Phil Blurton, owner of All About Wellness at 19th and S Streets, said his store is normally closed on New Year's Day, but on Monday he plans on opening at 10 a.m., pending local and state approval.

There are at least seven cannabis businesses in Sacramento, so far, that have been green-lighted by the city (a state license is needed as well) to sell recreational marijuana Monday:

A Theraputic Alternative, 3015 H Street, 916-822-4717 Abatin Wellness Center, 2100 29th Street, 916-822-5699 Alpine Alternative, 8112 Alpine Avenue, 916-739-6337 River City Phoenix, 1508 El Camino Avenue, 916-925-5696 Connected Cannabis Company, 2831 Fruitridge Road E, 916-475-1857 Golden Health and Wellness, 1115 Fee Drive, 916-646-6340 Valley Health Options, 1421 Auburn Boulevard, 916-779-0715

