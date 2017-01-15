Martin Luther King celebrated by Sacramento 'Difference Makers'

Martin Luther King, Jr., waves to supporters from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial 28 August, 1963, on The Mall in Washington, DC, during the 'March on Washington' AFP PHOTO/FILES /AFP/Getty Images

It is the day before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the community is celebrating local leaders who honor the man's legacy.

Capital Christian Center held an event along with the MLK Celebration Committee.

Those who participated honored a few "Difference Maker" local leaders, businessmen and women, pastors and other people in the community that are making a difference in Sacramento.

Guest speaker Chaplain Earl Smith is the keynote address.

