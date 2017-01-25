Mayor Darrell Steinberg to keynote awards ceremony for Sacramento arts

Darrell Steinberg announces run for Sacramento mayor. (Photo: ABC10)

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg will deliver a keynote speech at an awards ceremony celebrating the arts in the Sacramento area.

Mayor Steinberg has said he will make the regional arts scene a priority for his office. He was elected mayor in June 2016.

The annual reception and fundraiser, called "Interlude to the Season," is presented by the Arts & Business Council, and a project of Blue Line Arts. It will take place at the Sacramento State ballroom on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased at bluelinearts.org or call 916-783-4117.

