Megabus ends Sacramento to Reno, Sparks routes

If you were hoping to get to Reno or Sparks, Nev. — and have someone else do the driving — there's now one less option.

Low-cost bus company Megabus ended its Sacramento to Reno and Sacramento to Sparks routes on Jan. 10, 2018.

"Megabus.com is restructuring our network to reflect the changing travel patterns that we are experiencing due to historically low fuel prices, and low-cost airlines," Megabus.com North America spokesman Sean Hughes told ABC10. "Megabus.com continues to evaluate routes and will make the necessary future adjustments based on customer demand."

Megabus still offers its daily Sacramento to San Francisco route from the University/65th Light Rail Station.

