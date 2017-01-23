Millions take part in Women's March, now what?

Protester's signs are left near the White House during the Women's March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Millions of people worldwide took to the streets Saturday for a historic demonstration against the new White House administration.

An unofficial tally by organizers puts the total number of marchers at 4.8 million across the globe.

But the dust is settling on the Women's March and participants might be wondering, "What's next?"

Here's how to translate protest into action:

Volunteer for organizations you care about

"Some of you ladies need to join me up here," Sacramento Councilwoman Angelique Ashby said to the crowd of 20,000 at the steps of the state Capitol. "You see that, right?"

That's right -- Ashby was just one of three female elected officials who spoke at the rally in Sacramento. After this election year, California's statehouse actually saw a decrease in the number of women holding office.

Political campaigns can be an intimidating undertaking, but if you're considering getting involved there are groups out there to help. California Women Lead is a non-partisan, non-profit group that helps women become leaders in their communities by running for office or applying for a political appointment.

Don't want to hold office but still care deeply about specific issues? The Huffington Post put together this list of organizations that will need help during Trump's presidency.

Supporting candidates in swing districts

The midterm elections are about a year and a half away.

If you're trying to read the political tea leaves at this point, you'll find the Democratic Party has a lot of work to do in order to effect change in the makeup of Congress.

The Cook Political Reports notes that, historically, off-year elections have served as a check on the president's party. It's unclear if that will be the case in 2018.

Cook reports:

There are very few swing districts and even fewer members in either party sit­ting in enemy territory, so the House has very little volatility.

In the Senate, Democrats will work maintain their seats rather than gain those held by Republicans.

So, is the turnout on Saturday a sign of hope for Democrats? Maybe.

According to the political statistics website FiveThirtyEight, the Women's March boasted likely a record-breaking number of participants in large cities and metro-areas of the country and out West. However, FiveThirtyEight estimates after Barack Obama's election in 2008, the Tea Party movement saw a larger portion of demonstrators in small to medium-sized towns.

Congressional Republicans made large gains in the 2010 midterm elections because the party was able to organize the sentiment behind the Tea Party movement. Democrats can follow in those footsteps by using the enthusiasm behind the Women's March to raise money and support competitive (and relatively unknown) candidates in vital swing districts.

Follow Women's March "10 Actions/100 Days" steps

Organizers for the march have launched a new "10 Actions/100 Days" campaign for the next step in their movement. Every 10 days for the first 100 days of the Trump administration a new call to action will be posted by the official Women's March organizers.

The first action is to get in touch with your state's Senators.

On womensmarch.com a postcard template is downloadable and can be sent to your Senators to explain what issues you're most concerned about. Organizers also say to post a photo with your postcard on social media using the #WhyIMarch tag.

We have changed the world. And this is only the beginning. — Women's March (@womensmarch) January 22, 2017

Copyright 2016 KXTV