Did someone lose a pig?

That’s the question members from the Front Street Animal Shelter posted to the shelter’s Facebook page Monday morning.

Right now Front Street is playing host to a “lovely well mannered pot bellied pig,” members wrote. “This sweet girl is missing her family.”

The pig was found in North Sacramento near De Bois Avenue and Newcastle Street.

