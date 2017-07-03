Missing man treated at UC Med Center returns home

Davis police are looking for a man in Sacramento that walked away from the UC Davis Medical Center Saturday afternoon. (Photo: Davis Police Department)

UPDATED: July 3, 2017; 11 a.m.

Sacramento police have located a man who went missing when he reportedly walked away from the UC Davis Medical Center Saturday.

Police Hari Ram was returned home Sunday night around 10:40.

ORIGINAL STORY:

UC Davis police are looking for a man in Sacramento that walked away from the UC Davis Medical Center Saturday afternoon.

Hari Ram, 61, is described as an East Indian man, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds. He speaks Punjabi primarily and not English, police said.

Ram’s family and hospital staff are concerned about Ram’s ability to find his way home on his own.

The missing man was last seen in front of the medical center on Stockton Boulevard, wearing a purple hat, red and blue striped shirt and tan pants. Ram also has white hair and a beard.

If Ram is seen, police are asking that investigators are called at 530-752-1727.

