Mokelumne River levee expected to fail, residents urged to evacuate

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning as the levee along the north fork of the Mokelumne River is expected to fail.

Sacramento County officials are "strongly advising the residents of Tyler Island to evacuate. Tyler Island is expected to flood due to a compromised levee."

Sacramento Office of Emergency Services is also advising Walnut Grove residents to take "precautionary measures due to flooding."

Safe travel routes include Tyler Island Road south to Tyler Island Bridge Road and then to River Road either north or south, county officials said.

Locals can use Tyler Island/San Andrus Island roads north to Walnut Grove Rd. and then north or south to either River Rd. or West Walnut Grove Rd.

"The situation is dynamic," county officials said.

For more information check the Sacramento Office of Emergency Services website.

