Mom-and-pop dollar store owner worried about direct competitor moving in

Terry Crowder of Long Dollar Store isn't sure how business will continue with a direct competitor moving in across the lot. (Photo: Wang, Frances)

Since Terry Crowder opened up Long Dollar Store on Norwood Ave last July, he has always kept those who are lower-income in mind. He has been adamant about keeping his price point at a dollar or less.

"I got salt but not pepper [because] I can't find pepper under a dollar," said Crowder. "I could just sell [items] for a dollar and make some money, pay the bills, and [the community] can come and get the things they need."

When Crowder first opened the store, the Sacramento community was excited to rally around a black owned-and-operated business.

He has since faced some struggles that new small businesses face, but now he's dealing with his biggest hurdle yet: a direct competitor is getting ready to move in across the lot, and they are a national chain, more than twice the size of his store.

Crowder's biggest concerns are going out of business after investing so much into Long Dollar Store.

Crowder still has more than 3 years on his lease, one he thought protected him from direct competition. The property owners tell ABC10 that they do not own the building. It used to be a Goodwill store.

"We didn't think [a competitor would] come out and buy the Goodwill," said Crowder.

The future of Crowder' store is uncertain, but he is as dedicated as he has always been.

"I'm here pretty much 8 [in the morning] to 10, 11 [at night]," said Crowder. "It consumes my day."

Crowder said his loyal customers are also upset and are talking about signing petitions and picketing.

"But in the end, what is it gonna do? Who knows," said Crowder.

