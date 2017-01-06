More flood insurance savings coming to Sacramento County

(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Furlong, 2007 Getty Images)

It won't help this weekend, but Sacramento County residents will see increased savings on their flood insurance later this year.

Sacramento County received a Class 2 community rating from FEMA last month, which translates into a 40 percent savings on flood insurance premiums.

FEMA determines community ratings by factors including how prepared a community is for a flood.

"We want to make sure that the residents understand that this is a very important thing for them to try and protect their property," Sacramento County spokesman Matt Robinson said. "With the storm coming, people are starting to realize they may need it."

However, Robinson notes that signing up for flood insurance today does not mean instant coverage. A flood insurance policy takes a month to kick in.

The county is still considered Class 3, but the Class 2 designation takes effect in May.

Currently, with the Class 3 rating, homeowners can save 35 percent on their flood insurance premiums.

Flood insurance is required for homeowners who live in a Special Flood Hazard Area, but its only recommended for those in a non-SFHA area.

At the city level, most of Sacramento -- more than 75 percent -- is not in the high-risk flood area that requires flood insurance.

