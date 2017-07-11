More funding for cleaning up homeless camps in the American River Parkway?

(Photo: Sacramento County document)

Is more funding in the works for cleaning up homeless camps in the American River Parkway?

Sacramento County's Board of Supervisors talked at length about the subject Tuesday. A final vote, expected in September, could increase funding by at least $3 million for homeless camp clean-ups in the American River and Dry Creek parkways.

The board also talked about adding a Community Prosecutor, which would cost around $200,000, within the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office. This prosecutor would focus on helping guide the homeless to resources.

"We all know this issue is very complex, it's not easily solved, enforcement alone will not solve the problem," Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said at the meeting.

The county's Park Resource Team have already cleaned up 120 tons of trash from the parkways from January through mid-May.

Tuesday's discussion comes on the heels of Monday's published homeless Point-In-Time count, which found that homelessness in Sacramento County has increased 30 percent since 2015.

