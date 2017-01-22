More than 8,000 customers without power in Rio Linda

More than 8,000 customers remain without power in Rio Linda following a Sunday morning SMUD outage that at one point was affecting as many as 15,000 throughout Sacramento County.

SMUD first reported as 55 separate outages beginning around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

High winds, rain and downed trees likely contributed to the outages, crews said.

8 a.m. update: 46 outages, 8,211 customers out of power due to strong winds. Largest outage is in Rio Linda. Crews working to restore. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 22, 2017

The number of outages has since decreased to 46, according to SMUD.

Since that time crews have reduced the number of affected customers, and at this point, report the most concentrated number of those without power remain in Rio Linda as of 8:30 a.m.

Crews have not yet reported how soon power will be returned to those customers.

